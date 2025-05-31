Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $38,471.42 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

