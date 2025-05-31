Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $1,106,507.30 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.48 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

