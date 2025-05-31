Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BankUnited stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 893.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,499,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
