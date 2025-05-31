Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 893.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,499,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.