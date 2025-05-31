Insider Buying: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases 137,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,069,737.02. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Middleby by 760.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Middleby by 90.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

