Ieva Guoga Purchases 750,000 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($32,419.35).
DigitalX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18.
About DigitalX
