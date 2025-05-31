Ieva Guoga Purchases 750,000 Shares of DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($32,419.35).

DigitalX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

