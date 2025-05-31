hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Down 46.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) dropped 46.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). Approximately 83,062,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average daily volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Friday.

Get hVIVO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HVO

hVIVO Stock Down 46.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at hVIVO

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($700,459.93). 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.