hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Down 46.3% – What’s Next?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 46.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). Approximately 83,062,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average daily volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a market cap of £61.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($700,459.93). Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

