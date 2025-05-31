Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $29.31. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 720,730 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.