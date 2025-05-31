Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPLG stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

