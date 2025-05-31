HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 2.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $82.50 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

