HFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.