HFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,002 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $40.16 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

