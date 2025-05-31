HFG Wealth Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

HFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,537 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.06% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 168,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

