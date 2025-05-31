Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.19, but opened at $37.40. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 1,284,174 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,664 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $29,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,916,000 after acquiring an additional 655,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $23,415,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

