HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $195.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

