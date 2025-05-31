Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Critical Survey

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guangzhou Automobile Group and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guangzhou Automobile Group and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangzhou Automobile Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

14.0% of Guangzhou Automobile Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guangzhou Automobile Group and Mercedes-Benz Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 0.71 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.39 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.36

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Guangzhou Automobile Group. Guangzhou Automobile Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Guangzhou Automobile Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Free Report)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, and energy vehicles; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts and components, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, micro motors, shifters, electric controllers, and interior and exterior decorations. The company also provides financial investment, insurance, insurance brokerage, financial leasing, automobile credit, and other related services; and engages in the businesses of vehicle sales, logistics, international trading, second-hand vehicles, end-of-life vehicles disassembling, resources recycling, supporting services, digitalization and mobility transportation services, etc. In addition, it offers investment management services; and engages in the trade of steel. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.