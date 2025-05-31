GTS Securities LLC Takes $220,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,819,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.