GTS Securities LLC Invests $245,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 844.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.