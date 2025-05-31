GTS Securities LLC Invests $212,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

