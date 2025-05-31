GTS Securities LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,750 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 112,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

CSX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.50 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

