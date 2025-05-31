GTS Securities LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

