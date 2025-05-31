GTS Securities LLC Has $215,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,426,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

