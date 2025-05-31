GTS Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLR stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

