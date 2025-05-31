GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

