Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Vistra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,529,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:VST opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

