Global Financial Private Client LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $402.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.85 and its 200 day moving average is $500.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

