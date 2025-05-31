Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 13,804.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.21 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.