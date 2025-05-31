Global Financial Private Client LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after buying an additional 68,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

NYSE:NUE opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

