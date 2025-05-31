Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 108,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,167,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Getty Images Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $735.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $39,410.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,587.44. This trade represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,159.16. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Images by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Getty Images by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 146,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

