GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 276,054.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,309 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 5.76% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $281,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 378.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 91 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WTM opened at $1,787.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,865.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

