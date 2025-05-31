GAMMA Investing LLC Has $431.87 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6,831.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 548,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $431,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In related news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,372. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $76.54 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

