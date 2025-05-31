GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 855,961 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 43,296.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.60% of Charter Communications worth $316,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Charter Communications by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $392.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $272.49 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.