GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,728,088 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17,343.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $266,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.