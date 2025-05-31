Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 344.4% in May

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Fuchs has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.
Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, DZ Bank lowered Fuchs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
