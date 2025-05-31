FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $4,761,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $43.57 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $861.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

