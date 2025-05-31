Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Forward Air worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 408,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $9,198,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

