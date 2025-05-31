Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $1.628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

