First Hawaiian Bank Sells 54 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $834,556,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoZone by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3,466.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

