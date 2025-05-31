First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,318 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7%

IDEX stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

