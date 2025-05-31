First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,070 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

