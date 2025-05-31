First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

