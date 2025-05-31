First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after buying an additional 728,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $230,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,590,000 after buying an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.