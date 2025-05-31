First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

