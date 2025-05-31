First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $265.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

