First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,092 shares of company stock worth $2,475,635. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $248.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

