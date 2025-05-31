First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 519 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $73,780,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $58,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

