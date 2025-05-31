First County Bank CT Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First County Bank CT purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.