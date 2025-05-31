FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FIGS by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 261,367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 748,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 112,722 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

