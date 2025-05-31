Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $67.99 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
