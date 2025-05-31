Energy Stocks To Consider – May 28th

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, and Broadcom are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the extraction, production, distribution and sale of energy resources. This includes fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, coal) as well as renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydropower. Their market performance is often driven by commodity price swings, geopolitical developments and shifts in energy policy or technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.45. 51,928,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,413,754. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.59.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 45,495,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,228,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10.

